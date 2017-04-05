12 Times Britney Spears's Killer Bod Almost Got Us to Go to the Gym

April 5, 2017 @ 11:30 AM
by: Jane Asher

In case you missed it (or have been living under a rock the past few months) Britney Spears is back and better than ever. With a new album that dropped last year, her extremely successful ongoing Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, and her major comeback at the 2016 VMAs, Brit Brit is pretty much on fire.

Obviously, the pop icon didn't get to where she is today without some hard work and dedication, specifically in the gym area.

Spears is an avid gym-goer, toning her abs, arms, and legs through workouts on the treadmill, weight lifting, and the casual "drop and give me 30" push-ups. The "Work B**ch" singer also makes sure to keep her legs limber with a variety of yoga poses and stretches, ensuring her killer dance moves stay, well, killer.

Scroll down below for Spears's best washboard ab-bearing, toned-leg revealing, strong workout and fitspo Instagrams, and get inspired to hit the gym to get your own Britney body.

Training keeps me motivated and inspired... but I'd rather be dancing 😉💃

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

🐯

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated 💜💜💜💜

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Kinda bored today and wanted to see if I could still do a leap... It's not perfect but not too shabby either 😂😂😂

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day 😊

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

After Cheesecake Factory you do this... Treadmill and weights 💪

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

I love handstands!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Wow Larry! Very impressed.

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Just chilling ☀️

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Work play work play

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Namaste 🙏

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

