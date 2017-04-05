12 Times Britney Spears's Killer Bod Almost Got Us to Go to the Gym

In case you missed it (or have been living under a rock the past few months) Britney Spears is back and better than ever. With a new album that dropped last year, her extremely successful ongoing Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, and her major comeback at the 2016 VMAs, Brit Brit is pretty much on fire.

Obviously, the pop icon didn't get to where she is today without some hard work and dedication, specifically in the gym area.

Spears is an avid gym-goer, toning her abs, arms, and legs through workouts on the treadmill, weight lifting, and the casual "drop and give me 30" push-ups. The "Work B**ch" singer also makes sure to keep her legs limber with a variety of yoga poses and stretches, ensuring her killer dance moves stay, well, killer.

Scroll down below for Spears's best washboard ab-bearing, toned-leg revealing, strong workout and fitspo Instagrams, and get inspired to hit the gym to get your own Britney body.

Training keeps me motivated and inspired... but I'd rather be dancing 😉💃 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

🐯 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated 💜💜💜💜 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:39pm PST

Kinda bored today and wanted to see if I could still do a leap... It's not perfect but not too shabby either 😂😂😂 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 13, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day 😊 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:19am PST

After Cheesecake Factory you do this... Treadmill and weights 💪 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 23, 2016 at 5:14pm PDT

I love handstands! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 7, 2016 at 5:41pm PDT

Wow Larry! Very impressed. A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 4, 2016 at 7:37pm PDT

Just chilling ☀️ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 20, 2016 at 2:41pm PDT

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 1, 2016 at 11:46am PST

Work play work play A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 21, 2015 at 4:12pm PST