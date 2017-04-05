12 Times Britney Spears's Killer Bod Almost Got Us to Go to the Gym

In case you missed it (or have been living under a rock the past few months) Britney Spears is back and better than ever. With a new album that dropped last year, her extremely successful ongoing Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, and her major comeback at the 2016 VMAs, Brit Brit is pretty much on fire.
Obviously, the pop icon didn't get to where she is today without some hard work and dedication, specifically in the gym area.
Spears is an avid gym-goer, toning her abs, arms, and legs through workouts on the treadmill, weight lifting, and the casual "drop and give me 30" push-ups. The "Work B**ch" singer also makes sure to keep her legs limber with a variety of yoga poses and stretches, ensuring her killer dance moves stay, well, killer.
Scroll down below for Spears's best washboard ab-bearing, toned-leg revealing, strong workout and fitspo Instagrams, and get inspired to hit the gym to get your own Britney body.