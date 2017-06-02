Britney Spears Flaunts Her Toned Abs in the Most Intense Workout Video Ever

Britney Spears showing off her toned abs while completely slaying a full-body workout on Friday confirms that the fit star took her own advice to "Work B**ch!"

The fitness fanatic—who is currently in Japan for an upcoming performance—proved that she's stronger than ever at 35-years-old, as she treated fans to a look into her intense sweat session, which began with Spears flaunting her flexibility through a series of backward bends, dressed in a blue sports bra, a black choker, and tiny black shorts.

"Great workout this morning! Woke up in Japan feeling free and grateful," the "Slumber Party" hitmaker captioned the inspirational clip. The incredibly toned pop princess performed several grueling sit-up variations, lifted hand weights, and got in some cardio on the treadmill.

She cheekily signed off, "Better work bitches!"

RELATED: Britney Spears Goes Casual in Coral During a Dinner Date with Her Buff Boyfriend

While it's no secret that Brit already has one of the best bodies in the business, we can't help but wonder if her budding romance with 23-year-old fitness model Sam Asghari is extra motivation for getting her sweat on!