This Is What Britney Spears Looks Like Without Makeup

While the glitzy hair, makeup, and costume changes continue to make her Piece of Me Las Vegas show a must-see, Britney Spears is really just a simple girl from Louisiana.

On Monday evening, Spears took to Instagram to remind us that when she’s not in the spotlight, she keeps it classic. The 35-year-old pop star shared three gorgeous makeup-free selfies showing off her wavy blonde locks and several silly pouts.

“On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me … so nice to meet all of you!!” she wrote in her caption, adding, “I call this my morning coffee at home look. #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye.”

Yes, Spears may have kept on a layer of black mascara, but she really did strip away the rest of her makeup, revealing what she looks like when she wakes up. Naturally, fans reacted positively to her pictures, sharing comments in support. “You look beautiful! Coffee sounds so good,” one fan wrote.

Others expressed similar sentiments, writing, “You’re a wonderful mom and fantastic role model.”

Over the weekend, the household name took to the social media platform to celebrate the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and remind us that yep, she’s the queen of some of the awards show’s most memorable performances.

It’s good to see a different side of Brit.