Britney Spears Sold a Flower Painting for $10,000 to Benefit Las Vegas Shooting Victims

If you want art connoisseurs to take note of your talent, you better work, bitch.

That’s exactly what Britney Spears has been doing, and now, the hours toiling behind a canvas have paid off.

In case you weren’t aware, the 35-year-old performer has taken up painting, and regularly shares videos of herself stroking some watercolors onto a blank canvas. Usually, she wears crop tops and flaunts her abs, because why not.

Even the greatest creations start from small seeds A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 20, 2016 at 8:02pm PST

Last month, however, one particular floral piece really caught everyone’s attention. Paired alongside classical music, Spears shared a video of herself—again, in itty-bitty shorts, a sports bra, and a tunic-like thing with sneakers—creating the piece, accompanied by the caption, “sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!”

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥 pic.twitter.com/T3ne9oCZyc — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 13, 2017

You’d think she’d keep these at home as a special side project, right? Wrong.

It turns out Spears actually donated her work to Vegas Cares, a benefit concert during which guests bid on pieces auctioned to benefit the first responders and the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The event was held Sunday and journalist Robin Leach took home the pop star’s one-and-only for a whopping $10,000.

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to ... himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

“I’m so proud to call Vegas my second home and I’m please to participate in this Vegas Cares show,” she reportedly said in a video message during the concert. “The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity. I love you, Vegas.”

On Saturday, Spears opened the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Britney Spears campus after raising $1 million to build it.

Keep on keepin’ on, Brit.