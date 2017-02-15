Watch "’N Sync" Sing "Happy Birthday" in the Britney Ever After Biopic

A new glimpse at Lifetime's unauthorized Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After, is here and it's just as adorable (and cheesy) as you'd expect.

E! News snagged a sneak peek from the highly anticipated movie that shows the members of 'N Sync surprising Spears (played by Natasha Bennett) with a cake and some sweet harmonies on her birthday.

"Oh my gosh y'all!" Bennett's Spears cries as she saunters into the room wearing a midriff-bearing top that would certainly make '90s Britney proud. After being serenaded by the boys of 'N Sync—played by Nathan Keyes, Zac Vran, Connor Paton, Frankie Cena, and Matt Visser (aka Justin Timberlake)—and blowing out the candles on her birthday cake Spears's mom Lynne asks if she made a wish. "Dang right I did!" she replies with a thick Louisiana drawl.

According to the New York Post, the movie will focus on her "rise to fame, fall from grace, and eventual triumph and resurrection." We'll see reenactments of her 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander, her three-year marriage to Kevin Federline, and her famous 2007 breakdown.

RELATED: Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's Britney Spears Biopic

Britney Ever After premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.