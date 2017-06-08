Britney Spears and Her Incredible Abs Continue Their Tour of Japan

by: Olivia Bahou
June 8, 2017

Britney Spears has still got it, and the proof is in the pictures. The pop star, who is touring in Asia through July 3, used a her day off to explore Japan—in a red-hot crop top and low-rise jeans, no less.

The 35-year-old posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of her travels through the country, and one picture, in particular, caught our eye. The stunningly fit star flashed her rock-hard abs while going on a hike, and TBH we can’t look away. She finished off the outfit with a messy bun on the top of her head and smiled for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVEJr9cAyse/

So much fun exploring Japan!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Of course, this is far from the only time the pop star has flaunted her enviable bod on Instagram. From completing back-bending workouts in a sports bra and tiny shorts to posing in a cut-out crop top and spandex pants, Spears has no qualms about putting it all out their on social media.

Keep scrolling for more of her best ab moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU0qxyxAWjq/?taken-by=britneyspears

Great workout this morning! Woke up in Japan feeling free and grateful. Better work bitches!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUvi_T1A1Bi/?taken-by=britneyspears

Getting ready to leave for tour! See you soon Japan 🇯🇵

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BThzYWCgsXc/?taken-by=britneyspears

Back at the gym.... stretch and run all the way 💕👙💕💕🌺🌸🎀

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTaMFBwAXbZ/?taken-by=britneyspears

Isn't spring great 😉😉😉😉

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS2a8sPA-qk/?taken-by=britneyspears

🌹

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

You better work, girl.

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

