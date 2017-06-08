Britney Spears and Her Incredible Abs Continue Their Tour of Japan

Britney Spears has still got it, and the proof is in the pictures. The pop star, who is touring in Asia through July 3, used a her day off to explore Japan—in a red-hot crop top and low-rise jeans, no less.
The 35-year-old posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of her travels through the country, and one picture, in particular, caught our eye. The stunningly fit star flashed her rock-hard abs while going on a hike, and TBH we can’t look away. She finished off the outfit with a messy bun on the top of her head and smiled for the camera.
Of course, this is far from the only time the pop star has flaunted her enviable bod on Instagram. From completing back-bending workouts in a sports bra and tiny shorts to posing in a cut-out crop top and spandex pants, Spears has no qualms about putting it all out their on social media.
Keep scrolling for more of her best ab moments.
You better work, girl.