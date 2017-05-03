A Britney Spears Musical Is Reportedly in the Works

Britney Spears could be making the transition from pop princess to Broadway diva.

As the "Piece of Me" songstress prepares to say goodbye to her long-running Las Vegas residency show in just a few months, her management is looking into ways to continue to share her iconic body of work (like "... Baby One More Time," "I'm a Slave 4 U," and "Sometimes") with her fans, Forbes reports.

The starlet's managers Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber have met with Jerry Mitchell—an old hand in the theater community who is the mind behind shows such as Kinky Boots —to talk about the possibility of transforming Brit's songs into a live showcase with a new onstage show full of her chart-topping singles.

However, unlike his work on Gloria and Emilio Estefan's On Your Feet!, Mitchell stresses that Spears's show "would not be autobiographical," and instead would follow in the footsteps of Swedish pop group ABBA's turn in the popular show Mamma Mia! with a full soundtrack of Britney songs narrating a storyline.

While the trio is still in the early stages of bringing this idea to life, we're prematurely giving this "Circus" a big thumbs-up!