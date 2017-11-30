Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Pack on the PDA and Kiss Courtside

Is this the happiest we’ve seen Britney Spears in years? It certainly appears that way.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old pop star and 23-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari enjoyed date night at a Lakers basketball game in Los Angeles, where they made sure everyone knew they’re taken. For the outing, Spears, who also brought along sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, kept it black-and-white in a pencil skirt with a plunging off-white blouse and white heels. And while she laughed and cheered during the game, it’s her love for Asghari that was obvious.

She laid her head on his shoulder at one point.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Yes, that’s cute, but later, they also packed on the PDA and even smooched each other.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

It’s been a year since the two have been seeing each other after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Since then, she’s regularly taken to Instagram to post photos with Asghari.

“So in love with this puppy,” she wrote on Halloween alongside this cute shot of them sporting a dog filter.

So in love with this puppy 🐶@samasghari 🎃🎃👻🎃🎃 #HappyHalloween A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

They also dance together at home, and she calls him “my love.”

🎹🎻🌹C L A S S I C M O O D 🌹🎻🎹 with @samasghari #mylove A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

We’re so happy for Brit.