Britney Spears Demos Her Mastery of the Splits in World’s Tiniest Shorts

All we can say is damn girl.

Following her super glam appearance at The Radio Disney Music Awards to receive the first-ever Icon Awards over the weekend, Britney Spears wasted no time getting back into the gym. The "Slumber Party" singer took to Instagram last night to post two snaps of herself working on her fitness, and you can consider us very impressed. The 35-year-old wears the same stomach-baring ensemble in each of the photos—an embellished hot pink sports bra and teeny tiny gray athletic shorts—as she shows off her very toned midsection and remarkable ability to do the splits.

"Back at the gym.... stretch and run all the way," the mother of two wrote alongside the images, proving that the tricky move is no big deal when you're the Princess of Pop.

Back at the gym.... stretch and run all the way 💕👙💕💕🌺🌸🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

But this is hardly the first impressive exercise feat that Spears has mastered. Handstands, backbends, weight lifting, pushups, and more are also part of her workout repetoire.

We can't tear our eyes away from her abs.