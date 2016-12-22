Britney Spears's Flexible Ab-Baring Move Has Us Running to Yoga Class

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
December 21, 2016 @ 8:30 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Oops!... She did it again.

Britney Spears took to Instagram today to share yet another crazy workout snap with her 14 million followers, and we can't decide what's more distracting (slash impressive)—her rock-hard abs or her seriously toned legs. In the photo, the "Slumber Party" singer does a killer move that requires some major flexibility. She lifts her body up into a handstand and separates her legs in a split while bending one leg back onto a workout machine for support.

"Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated," the 35-year-old pop star captioned the #fitspo-worthy image, which we would consider to be slightly more intense than your average run-of-the-mill stretch.

Does the move look familiar? That's because it is. Just a few days ago, Spears posted a very similar picture of herself doing the gravity defying handstand-splits combo against a wall.

RELATED: Britney Spears Doing the Splits in a Handstand Will Help You Decide on a New Year’s Resolution

We're completely blown away by her flexibility.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

