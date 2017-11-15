Britney Spears Looks Insanely Ripped in Latest Gym Selfie

Another day, another envy-inducing gym selfie from Britney Spears.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to show off her impressively toned physique, reminding us yet again to hit the gym. In a series of snaps, the mother of two flaunts her incredibly fit body in a pair of tiny maroon shorts and a revealing teal sports bra.

Spears appears to have thoroughly enjoyed the workout, as evidenced by her time spent goofing around in front of the floor-to-ceiling mirror, sticking out her tongue and switching up her hairstyle.

Caption-wise, the "Toxic" singer let her body do the talking, and presented the collection of 'grams with only emojis: two hibiscus flowers and two apples.

🌺🍎🌺🍎 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Despite how it looks on social media, Spears herself has revealed that she doesn't like to spend a lot of time in the gym. "I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time," she explained in an interview with Women's Health. "I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio—usually running—move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch."

Well Britney, whatever you're doing is working!