The 2017 Fashion Awards Nominees Are Here (and It's Gigi vs. Bella Again)

Kim Duong
Oct 25, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Mark your calendars for December 4—In partnership with Swarovski, The British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards (formerly known as the British Fashion Awards) is coming back to London’s Royal Albert Hall for a night of high glamour and fashion glitterati as notable names in the industry are honored. (If you missed last year’s, that’s where we saw Gigi Hadid looking like thatbelow—and Nicole Scherzinger in the most naked dress ever.)

Matt Crossick/PA Images/Getty

While this year’s roster of nominees is nothing short of the usual suspects (Alessandro Michele, Raf Simons, Jonathan Anderson), we’re also seeing some new first-time noms: Kaia Gerber (barely 16 and fresh off her first fashion week, might we add), FENTY PUMA by Rihanna, Off-White, and more. Other notable nominations? Let’s talk about the Model of the Year category, wherein both Gigi and Bella are pitted against each other (again) alongside Adwoa Aboah and Winnie Harlow.

Scroll through for the full list of Fashion Awards 2017 nominations, below.

Designer of the Year: Alessandro Michele for Gucci, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior, Phoebe Philo for Céline and Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Model of the Year: Adwoa Aboah, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Winnie Harlow

Urban Luxe Brand: FENTY PUMA by Rihanna, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White, Supreme, Vetements

Accessories Designer of the Year: Alessandro Michele for Gucci, Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, Stuart Vevers for Coach

Business Leader: Adrian Joffe for Dover Street Market, Guram Gvasalia for Vetements, José Neves for Farfetch, Marco Bizzarri for Gucci and Ruth and Tom Chapman for Matchesfashion.com

British Emerging Talent — Menswear: Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler, Charles Jeffrey for Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Henry Holland for House of Holland, Phoebe English for Phoebe English Man and Samuel Ross for A-Cold-Wall*

British Emerging Talent — Womenswear: Faustine Steinmetz for Faustine Steinmetz, Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan, Michael Halpern for Halpern, Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E and Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo

British Designer of the Year — Menswear: Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry, Craig Green for Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Martine Rose for Martine Rose

British Designer of the Year — Womenswear: Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane, Erdem Moralioglu for Erdem, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson, Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda and Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen

