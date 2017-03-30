Brie Larson's Twitter Experiment Basically Sparked a Revolution

On Wednesday, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson challenged her 526,000 Twitter followers to share their hopes for an ideal world. “Finish this sentence: "I want to live in a world where: _______________,” she wrote, inspiring more than 1,500 user responses.

Contrary to most celebrity social media experiments, the overall reaction to Larson’s tweet has been mostly positive. Larson fans and justice-minded Twitter users flocked to the platform to share their insights.

Unsurprisingly, things got real FAST. Here are some of the best (and most relatable) responses from the actress’s query.

VIDEO: Coinage: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

https://twitter.com/ariamntgomerys/status/847178074210947077 @brielarson pizza is given to women on their periods for free. — - (@ariamntgomerys) March 29, 2017

Same girl, saaaame (chocolate, too). ^^

https://twitter.com/stevenhayward69/status/847179067916996609 @brielarson I want to live in a world where it's okay to not be skinny. — Steven Hayward (@stevenhayward69) March 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/brieIrsons/status/847177697214283776 @brielarson everyone is equal, no matter their gender, sexuality, race, disability, etc. and all dogs are seen as good dogs — chelsie (@brieIrsons) March 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/CharleeRemitz/status/847181902909816832 @brielarson I don't fear singing about love and wearing low cut shirts because they may invalidate my seriousness as a businesswoman — Charlee Remitz (@CharleeRemitz) March 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/she_breezy/status/847179438596816896 @brielarson I don't have to work 2 jobs and be broke even though I have a college degree. That I'm still paying for. Even though I'm broke 🙃 — Sheila (@she_breezy) March 29, 2017

#TheRealestTalk ^^

https://twitter.com/packiejarker/status/847178661262270464 @brielarson I'm okay enough to be alone with my thoughts and not crumble. — Jackie Parker (@packiejarker) March 29, 2017

RELATED: Brie Larson to Play First U.S. Female Presidential Candidate in Upcoming Film

What kind of world do you want to live in? Tag @BrieLarson and join the conversation.