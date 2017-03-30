Brie Larson's Twitter Experiment Basically Sparked a Revolution

Brie Larson's Twitter Experiment Basically Sparked a Revolution
Barry King/Getty
March 30, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

On Wednesday, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson challenged her 526,000 Twitter followers to share their hopes for an ideal world. “Finish this sentence: "I want to live in a world where: _______________,” she wrote, inspiring more than 1,500 user responses.

Contrary to most celebrity social media experiments, the overall reaction to Larson’s tweet has been mostly positive. Larson fans and justice-minded Twitter users flocked to the platform to share their insights.

Unsurprisingly, things got real FAST. Here are some of the best (and most relatable) responses from the actress’s query.

https://twitter.com/zoso166/status/847178764786290691

https://twitter.com/ariamntgomerys/status/847178074210947077

Same girl, saaaame (chocolate, too). ^^

https://twitter.com/stevenhayward69/status/847179067916996609

https://twitter.com/heathlcdgers/status/847179991402057728

https://twitter.com/brieIrsons/status/847177697214283776

https://twitter.com/CharleeRemitz/status/847181902909816832

https://twitter.com/she_breezy/status/847179438596816896

#TheRealestTalk ^^

https://twitter.com/packiejarker/status/847178661262270464

https://twitter.com/gdimelow/status/847177915154534404

What kind of world do you want to live in? Tag @BrieLarson and join the conversation.

