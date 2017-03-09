Brie Larson Is as Obsessed with The Bachelor as We Are

With Monday's upcoming three-hour finale of The Bachelor and the promised surprise "show first" during the After the Rose ceremony, Brie Larson is unabashedly declaring herself a die-hard member of Bachelor Nation.

The Oscar-winning actress, who stopped over at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, admitted that she's "going majorly nuts" for this season of the hit reality TV franchise.

"I'm in it for the right reasons. Genuinely," an earnest Larson told the late night host. "I have to figure that one out. Everyone on the show seems to have a clear understanding of what those right reasons are."

"I think it's to make us feel better about our lives," a chuckling Kimmel volunteered, to which the Room star reacted with fake outrage.

"No! They're living a glamorous lifestyle! They're in a mansion, they have sushi on a little coffee table next to them 100 percent of the time," the 27-year-old said. "There's a bartender. They get to be like randomly flown to like Finland. Is that what your life is like?"

"It's just my dream," she continued and went on to share details about her Bachelor viewing parties and Bachelor fantasy league—which has seen a few upsets.

"I thought it was Danielle to the end and I'm really upset. I should be happy [Vanessa is] finding love, but I want to win my Bachelor league!" the frustrated star told Kimmel.

And while Larson might have an Oscar and a Golden Globe under her belt, the actress admitted that she does still get starstruck, specifically when Bachelor leading man Nick Viall is involved.

Somehow, largely due to Larson's viewing parties becoming famous, Viall himself attended one of them—but the actress "got freaked out" by the experience and described herself as "too shy."

"The day before, I was hugging Meryl Streep and I was like, 'This is fine.' Then Nick showed up at my house and I was like, 'Ahh!' I didn't know what to do so I took photos," the actress said as the late night emcee displayed several paparazzi-esque images of the reality star photographed by Larson.

Watch the clip at the above to see Larson dish about her viewing parties and her photos of Viall. The season finale of The Bachelor airs on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.