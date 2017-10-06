Following Harvey Weinstein's recent sexual harassment allegations, Brie Larson took to Twitter to recount her own uncomfortable situation.

On Thursday, the actress shared a story where her kindness was misconstrued as an invitation for something more by a TSA agent. "I merely smiled at a TSA agent and he asked for my phone number. To live life as a woman is to live life on the defense," the Academy Award-winning actress posted.

Soon after, she was met with criticism by a Twitter user, who claimed that she was "soft-skinned" and that the man should "be applauded" for having "the guts" to show interest. The star took his comments as an opportunity to school the Internet about the reality of being a woman.

"I hope you take the time to learn more about the experiences of women," she responded. "It's real + scary sometimes and people like you can make it better."

The 28-year-old, who memorably won an Oscar for playing a victim of sexual assault in The Room, transformed the social media platform into an open dialogue about harassment and assault. "As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you," she wrote, before turning her focus towards the nay-sayers.

"My recent tweets were an invitation to hear my experience as a woman. Are you up to learning something that may challenge your current view?" she questioned, launching into a four-step discussion.

"First step: listen. I don't need you explain why my experience is invalid. I need you to listen because I am not a liar and I have a soul," she began. "Second: ask questions. If you don't understand, believe in us enough to learn more. This can be challenging if our perspectives differ."

She continued: "Third: speak from a place of love. Remember that we are (hopefully) just trying to make the world a safer place for all. Fourth: social media can broaden your worldview. It can bring us together to learn. Don't miss this opportunity to grow in unexpected ways."

Go, Brie, go!