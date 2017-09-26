Brie Larson Says She Didn't Feel "Pretty Enough" to Pursue Lead Movie Roles

Before becoming an Academy Award-winning glamazon, Brie Larson had some major struggles with self-confidence.

In Porter's new cover story, the actress revealed that doubts about her appearance stopped her from pursuing lead roles in Hollywood. "I just didn't feel confident in myself, I didn't feel pretty enough," Larson divulged. "I thought I'd be a supporting character my whole life and I was struggling with the idea of being the star."

Larson has come a long way since then, becoming the female lead in blockbuster hits, like Room and Kong: Skull Island. However, her biggest role to date will arrive when she steps into the shoes of Captain Marvel in 2019. Though, she did have some hesitation about accepting the part.

"I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film and I realized that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest scale possible," Larson stated. "I know it is going to make me lose some of the things I love most about my life, but I think it's worth it."

Whether on the big screen or the red carpet, we love seeing Larson fully embrace her beauty.