Brie Larson Looked Like a Modern-Day Grace Kelly in Monique Lhuillier

When it comes to style, few can execute look after look as flawlessly as Brie Larson.

At the New York City premiere for her new film, The Glass Castle, the Academy Award-winning actress channeled a modern-day princess on the red carpet in a whimsical gown by celebrity go-to Monique Lhuillier.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The design, from Lhuillier's Resort 2018 collection, is a literal dream dress. It's alluring blush tulle bodice and cape, covered in showstopping beads, gives off an undeniable air of royalty. Simple diamond stud earrings and silver sandals were the perfect shimmering accents to the already glam getup.

Larson's beauty palette matched the color of the regal piece, while her hair was swept up into a French braid, letting the fanciful neckline and details play center stage. To further the royal vibes, the 27-year-old actress even has the princess wave down pat—we think Grace Kelly would definitely approve.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

RELATED: See Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Stars Shine at LACMA Gala

The Glass Castle hits theaters tomorrow, and with a little more than a month away from the Emmys, we're hoping Larson brings the same fairytale feel into the upcoming awards season.