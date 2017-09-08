Brian Austin Green Stands Up for Son Noah's Choice to Wear Dresses

Brian Austin Green Stands Up for Son Noah's Choice to Wear Dresses
JB Lacroix/Getty
Shop This Post
BY: Faith Cummings
September 8, 2017 @ 9:45 AM

When it comes to his children, don't mess with Brian Austin Green.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actor is the father of three boys with Megan Fox and he just went into papa bear mode to defend his oldest, Noah. During an interview with YouTube channel Hollywood Pipeline, Green addressed the 4-year-old's choice to wear dresses while out in public.

"I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses," he stated. "To them I say, I don't care. He's 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it." Green continued, "I feel like at 4 or 5, that's the time he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone by wearing a dress. If he wants to, awesome. Good on him."

In late July, Fox created quite the stir when she posted a photo of Noah dressed up as Frozen character, Elsa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXPJsv0gxwr/?taken-by=the_native_tiger&hl=en

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

Green also revealed how he and Fox and protect their children from the paparazzi. "You tell them you're going to be somewhere," he admitted. "They take five minutes taking pictures and then they leave you alone." The duo do this at the beginning of their family vacations, so there are no uncomfortable interruptions.

VIDEO: Megan Fox's Beauty Transformation

 

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Wants a Fourth Child with Wife Megan Fox

So let it be known: Green isn't here for anyone's opinions about what his children wear. As if we needed another reason to love the heartthrob.

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top