Brian Austin Green Wants a Fourth Child with Wife Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green has babies on the brain.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who currently shares three sons with wife, Megan Fox, revealed that he wants to add to their brood.

On Monday, Green expressed his baby fever during a Facebook Live chat with Hollywood Pipeline, and admitted that since welcoming son Journey River last August, he's hoping to paint the nursery pink for the first time.

"I want a girl," Green admitted. "I really want a girl."

"I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team," he quipped, referencing his three sons with Fox, Noah Shannon, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 3, and 1-year-old Journey River, as well as his 15-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

And while Green acknowledged that another boy would be "kind of awesome," he's putting the brakes on any baby-making plans for that very reason. "I'm worried that if I try I'll just get another boy," he confessed during the chat. "Not just because I love my boys, but I'll have another boy and I don't know if I'm ready for five."

Looks like the Green boys are going to have to exercise some patience while waiting to welcome a little sister!