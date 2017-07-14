Breaking: Zendaya is Dating Her Super Hot Co-Star

X
Shop This Post
by: Jenny Berg
July 13, 2017 @ 8:15 PM

We've spent much of this summer casually freaking out over Zendaya. But this—THIS—tops the bumble-bee look and the fancy stag sweater combined. People just announced that our young style star has a beau, and the lucky man in question is cutie-pie Tom Holland.

In case you're scared of spiders—and haven't, you know, been keeping up with Spider-Man: Homecoming—Tom Holland is the English Actor who plays the superhero in the summer blockbuster. He's also adorable, ambitious, and great with kids. (Zendaya, listen to your elder: that is a great sign.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlQehHe3SLw

RELATED: Tom Holland Wore Only a Thong Under His Spider-Man Suit

Before we get too excited, we should say: the news of the too-cute relationship comes from an anonymous source, and has not been confirmed by either star's camp. Still, our romance-dar tells us that this one is on, and we can't wait to swoon from afar when the couple eventually goes public.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top