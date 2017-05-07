Selena Gomez Shared a Teaser for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why 

Selena Gomez Shared a Teaser for Season 2 of <em>13 Reasons Why </em>
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Shop This Post
May 7, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: InStyle Staff

If like us, you are obsessed with all things 13 Reasons Why (or Selena Gomez in general, for that matter), you will be thrilled to learn that Selena just shared a teaser trailer for season 2 of her hit show.

"Their story isn't over," Gomez captioned the post, going on to write that season 2 is coming.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTy51f4Ackl/?taken-by=selenagomez

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

There is lots to be excited about as the anticipation mounts. Last week, writer Brian Yorkey dropped the news that Hannah Baker will be in the season in a big way.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Cutest Couple Moments

We also swooned for Selena early in the week when she and The Weeknd made their official red carpet debut as a couple, Selenes clad in a stunning custom Coach gown. The two also treated onlookers and cameras to a healthy dose of PDA, not that we're complaining.

But back to 13 Reasons Why: For the uninitiated, Gomez produced the series in collaboration with her mom, and it's been controversial and beloved for the same reason, addressing the issue of teen suicide and other difficult subjects. Gomez, who has struggled with demons of her own, has spoken out inspirationally about the importance of having dialogue around these issues.

RELATED: Fear Not! Hannah Baker Will Appear in Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why

We can't wait to see what's in store for season 2!

The Latest in Video

Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips from Sophie Turner (and Sansa Stark)
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top