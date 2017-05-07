Selena Gomez Shared a Teaser for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why 

If like us, you are obsessed with all things 13 Reasons Why (or Selena Gomez in general, for that matter), you will be thrilled to learn that Selena just shared a teaser trailer for season 2 of her hit show.

"Their story isn't over," Gomez captioned the post, going on to write that season 2 is coming.

There is lots to be excited about as the anticipation mounts. Last week, writer Brian Yorkey dropped the news that Hannah Baker will be in the season in a big way.

We also swooned for Selena early in the week when she and The Weeknd made their official red carpet debut as a couple, Selenes clad in a stunning custom Coach gown. The two also treated onlookers and cameras to a healthy dose of PDA, not that we're complaining.

But back to 13 Reasons Why: For the uninitiated, Gomez produced the series in collaboration with her mom, and it's been controversial and beloved for the same reason, addressing the issue of teen suicide and other difficult subjects. Gomez, who has struggled with demons of her own, has spoken out inspirationally about the importance of having dialogue around these issues.

We can't wait to see what's in store for season 2!