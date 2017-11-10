How to Have Breakfast at Tiffany’s FOR REAL

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 10, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

If you've spent innumerable hours watching and re-watching Breakfast at Tiffany's, you aren't alone. The 1961 Audrey Hepburn movie has a permanent place among history's classic films, and Tiffany & Co. knows it.

The luxury jeweler has opened an entirely new venue on the accessories floor at their flagship store in N.Y.C., and it includes a fully functioning café that allows guests to experience their own Holly Golightly moment with Tiffany blue tea and croissants.

The location marks the first time Tiffany's is branching into the restaurant world, which is pretty exciting, especially since the space looks like a Tiffany blue box come to life.

But how can you see it for yourself, and how much will it cost?

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co

If you've got $29 for breakfast, you can jump right in. The café serves coffee and croissants and will have dish options like avocado toast and truffled eggs. Breakfast is $29 a plate, while lunches are $39 per person and tea service is $49. If you want to dine in, the Blue Box Café is open during store hours starting Nov. 10.

In order to celebrate the café's debut, Tiffany & Co. hosted a celebration Wednesday that included Olivia Wilde and Riley Keough to show off the appropriately Tiffany blue space, and they both had the perfect people in mind to bring to their own literal breakfasts at Tiffany's.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co

"My daughter. She is 1 and already has her first little piece of Tiffany history because she was given when she was born a charm bracelet by my uncle. It has a little taxi cab charm on it because she's a New Yorker and was born in Manhattan. When she turned 1, I got her another charm, I got her the elephant because her first word was a version of the word elephant. She loves elephants, she loves animals," Wilde told InStyle.

"I realized when I was giving her the box and watching her play with the ribbon and putting the bracelet on her teeny little wrist, I realized the emotional nostalgic connection that I have to Tiffany. And the idea that with a daughter, I look forward to sharing some of those traditions that are different—without being sort of too gender specific about how I would treat my children, because I have a son who I would also happily bring to a breakfast at Tiffany's—but I feel this real excitement for those types of experiences with my daughter."

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Shares 3 Easy Holiday Gift Ideas That Are Thoughtful and Inexpensive

Keough felt similarly.

"It's so cool. I'd probably bring my husband," she told us. "We haven't seen [the movie] together, but we've both seen it. That's actually a great idea."

Whether you're bringing your family or your friends, a breakfast at Tiffany's sounds like a great N.Y.C. bucket list item if you ask us.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Living in New York it's really important to invest in versatile pieces. I like to wear a big sweater and jeans when I'm running around the city to meetings, when I'm traveling. It's just a really safe go to uniform so it's a real staple for me. Seeing as the sweater and jeans are just more comfortable, more casual, wearing the bracelet. Just makes it a little bit more pulled together. They can also be really pretty and elegant at night worn with a different look more of a cocktail look. For an event I really love a little dress. It's kind of my go to. My whole closet is full of little dresses. Anything a little bit vintage inspired I love. For an evening look like this You can go for a more refined bracelet. You can go for a little bit of a sparkle. I really love pairing the earrings with the little color. I think it's just really fun and ties it together and it's nice to have a little sparkle on the ear. In the fall I love to layer. I love to throw a big coat over a little dress. Think that works really well, because it's a great transitional look. You can wear it day to night, and you're comfortable in the coat all day. But then you have your little dress for the evening on underneath. This coat is really comfortable. It also has a modern look with a cropped sleeve. When you're layering, you can also layer with jewelry, so it's fun to play with necklaces. It's fun to play with bracelets, add a ring. They're really modern pieces. I'm a huge vintage fan, so it's nice to have a more modern graphic piece to just sort of update the whole look. So some people would be a little bit scared to wear white in the winter. It's something that you can really have fun with. It's a little bit daring, but really it's just fun. Wearing two bold cuffs can be a little unexpected, but I think when you're wearing a really monochromatic look like this, you can really go for it. It's a very bold look, and I think pairing it with the double cuff looks really nice and strong. When you're investing in a piece of jewelry, everyone wants something that looks great with a lot of different looks for a lot of different occasions Once I find a piece of jewelry that I love, I live in it. I wear it again and again and again [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!