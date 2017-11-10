How to Have Breakfast at Tiffany’s FOR REAL

If you've spent innumerable hours watching and re-watching Breakfast at Tiffany's, you aren't alone. The 1961 Audrey Hepburn movie has a permanent place among history's classic films, and Tiffany & Co. knows it.

The luxury jeweler has opened an entirely new venue on the accessories floor at their flagship store in N.Y.C., and it includes a fully functioning café that allows guests to experience their own Holly Golightly moment with Tiffany blue tea and croissants.

The location marks the first time Tiffany's is branching into the restaurant world, which is pretty exciting, especially since the space looks like a Tiffany blue box come to life.

But how can you see it for yourself, and how much will it cost?

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co

If you've got $29 for breakfast, you can jump right in. The café serves coffee and croissants and will have dish options like avocado toast and truffled eggs. Breakfast is $29 a plate, while lunches are $39 per person and tea service is $49. If you want to dine in, the Blue Box Café is open during store hours starting Nov. 10.

In order to celebrate the café's debut, Tiffany & Co. hosted a celebration Wednesday that included Olivia Wilde and Riley Keough to show off the appropriately Tiffany blue space, and they both had the perfect people in mind to bring to their own literal breakfasts at Tiffany's.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co

"My daughter. She is 1 and already has her first little piece of Tiffany history because she was given when she was born a charm bracelet by my uncle. It has a little taxi cab charm on it because she's a New Yorker and was born in Manhattan. When she turned 1, I got her another charm, I got her the elephant because her first word was a version of the word elephant. She loves elephants, she loves animals," Wilde told InStyle.

"I realized when I was giving her the box and watching her play with the ribbon and putting the bracelet on her teeny little wrist, I realized the emotional nostalgic connection that I have to Tiffany. And the idea that with a daughter, I look forward to sharing some of those traditions that are different—without being sort of too gender specific about how I would treat my children, because I have a son who I would also happily bring to a breakfast at Tiffany's—but I feel this real excitement for those types of experiences with my daughter."

Keough felt similarly.

"It's so cool. I'd probably bring my husband," she told us. "We haven't seen [the movie] together, but we've both seen it. That's actually a great idea."

Whether you're bringing your family or your friends, a breakfast at Tiffany's sounds like a great N.Y.C. bucket list item if you ask us.