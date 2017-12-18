It's Brad Pitt's Birthday! Celebrate with His Steamiest Onscreen Moments

Happy Birthday, Brad Pitt!

The actor’s decade-spanning career has taken him everywhere a dynamic actor could ever hope to go (from within the ring in Fight Club to the frontlines of World War II in Allied)—and, thankfully for his loyal fans, Pitt has made sure to embrace most roles fully, and often without a shirt. *WINK, WINK*

In honor of the actor’s birthday, here’s a much-needed roundup of his steamiest (and shirtless-est!) onscreen moments.

