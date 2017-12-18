It's Brad Pitt's Birthday! Celebrate with His Steamiest Onscreen Moments

Happy Birthday, Brad Pitt!
The actor’s decade-spanning career has taken him everywhere a dynamic actor could ever hope to go (from within the ring in Fight Club to the frontlines of World War II in Allied)—and, thankfully for his loyal fans, Pitt has made sure to embrace most roles fully, and often without a shirt. *WINK, WINK*
In honor of the actor’s birthday, here’s a much-needed roundup of his steamiest (and shirtless-est!) onscreen moments.
VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Thought Working with Brad Would Help Their Marriage
You’re welcome.
-
1. Fury (2014)
Pitt's last memorable onscreen strip-down was delivered to us in WWII flick Fury.
-
2. TROY (2004)
Peak 21st century Brad Pitt, most def.
-
3. SNATCH (2000)
Weird title; great shirtless Brad Pitt.
-
4. FIGHT CLUB (1999)
You knew this was coming, right? The David Fincher film is quite possibly Pitt's shirtless magnum opus.
-
5. Meet Joe Black (1998)
Though Pitt is the embodiment of death in the film, his shirtless scenes GIVE. US. LIFE.
-
6. The Favor (1994)
The film didn't fare incredibly well with critics, but audiences found a lot to love...
-
7. Kalifornia (1993)
In addition to a shirtless Brad Pitt, the crime drama also features the early '90s pairing of Pitt and Juliette Lewis in all their vintage glory.
-
8. Johnny Suede (1991)
Come for shirtless Brad, leave with the memory of his hairstyle.
-
9. Thelma & Louise (1991)
The shirtless onscreen moment that started it all.
-
10. Pringles Commercial (1989)
Just kidding, Brad's shirtless debut was actually in this auteur Pringles commercial.