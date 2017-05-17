Brad Pitt Took an Adorable "Prom Photo" with Gina Rodriguez

After a few months spent privately dealing with the fallout from his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is finally back in the game. The latest destination on his comeback tour? New York City.

Looking as cool as ever in a plaid shirt and baggy chinos, the actor squeezed all he could out of his day Big Apple on Tuesday, making various stops to promote his upcoming movie, War Machine.

First, Pitt stopped by the Ed Sullivan Theater, where he taped his appearance for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. After filming wrapped on his sketch with Colbert, the 53-year-old actor made it a point to take photos with one particularly excited fan: Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was on set filming her own segment on the late-night show, and couldn't contain her excitement when she bumped into Pitt backstage. Basically, she's all of us.

"Prom Pic with Brad Pitt. No biggie," the actress wrote alongside an adorable pic of her and Pitt on Instagram. "Catch us tonight on @colbertlateshow"

Pitt has kept a relatively low profile in the wake of his divorce from Jolie. But in a recent interview with the Associated Press, the A-lister assured fans that he's doing just fine. "There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given," he said. "It's all right. It's just life."

War Machine hits Netflix Friday, May 26.