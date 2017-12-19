Brad Pitt Is Dating Again After His Split from Angelina Jolie

Over a year after the split that shocked the nation, Brad Pitt is back in the dating game. The 54-year-old, who separated from Angelina Jolie in September 2016, has been “casually dating” since getting back on his feet.

“He has been going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point,” a source told People.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The actor is in a much better place since his relationship ended. “In a sense, this split was good for Brad because he sized himself up and realized there had to be changes,” the source continued. “Brad and Angie are doing OK, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pitt himself said that he’s been “keeping the ship afloat” and “figuring out the new configuration of our family.”

“Kids are everything,” he said in a recent interview with the Associated Press. “Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

We’re glad to hear this acting veteran is back on his feet.