Brad Pitt Knows It's Jarring for His Kids to Have "Their Family Ripped Apart"

To say Brad Pitt is at a crossroads would be an understatement. The 53-year-old Hollywood heavyweight recently opened up with GQ Style about his turbulent past few months, and how he's becoming a better man for his family.

Pitt, who sat down for the interview in the Hollywood Hills Craftsman he's lived in since 1994, admits his home has been a lot quieter in the wake of his divorce from Angelina Jolie. "This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere, and then, as you see, there are days like this: very ... very solemn," he says. Visitation rights regarding the couple's six children are still being decided.

"We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred," he says. "I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."

Pitt says his focus now is making sure he and all his kids come out of all this as better people, though he admits it's been difficult to talk about with them. "Our focus is that everyone comes out stronger and better people—there is no other outcome," he notes. He has no interest in a bitter, drawn-out court battle with Jolie. He's seen it happen before, with friends, and says he finds it "sickening."

As for how he has managed to stay grounded throughout the split and its fallout, Pitt, who has recently quit drinking, has a simple mantra: "family first."

"People on their deathbeds don't talk about what they obtained or were awarded. They talk about their loved ones or their regrets—that seems to be the menu. I say that as someone who's let the work take me away," he says. "Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that."

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Speaks Out About Split from Brad Pitt: "We Will Always Be a Family"

Head to gq.com to read his interview in its entirety.