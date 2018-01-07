Brad Pitt Bid Big Bucks to Watch Game of Thrones With Emilia Clarke

Who knew Brad Pitt was a major Game of Thrones fan?

During Sean Penn’s annual JP/HRO charity gala for Haiti Saturday night held at Milk Studios in Hollywood, the Oscar winner bid big bucks during the auction portion of the evening when the chance to watch a Game of Thrones episode with Emilia Clarke hit the block.

The auction started at $20,000, and while it looked like Pitt was going to tap out at $90,000, the War Machine star took his bid up to $120,000 when a fellow bidder (and Khaleesi lover) went head to head with him to take home the prize. That undisclosed bidder ended up outbidding Pitt at $160,000.

Clarke was on hand inside of the intimate, star-studded bash, rocking a red button-down blouse tucked into a matching skirt, as was her on-screen love Kit Harington (Jon Snow) who was caught by surprise when he came back into the room during the auction. “Is the King of the North here?,” the auctioneer inquired, before someone at his table announced where he had gone. All eyes were on Harington when he stepped back into the room and the auctioneer joked about his return.

Alas, that wasn’t the last time Pitt would engage in a bidding war before the night was done. He also battled Arnold Schwarzenegger for artwork Gottfried Helnwein Murmur of the Innocents, which Schwarzenegger won for $70,000. Pitt did walk away with one item, though. Thanks to his bid of $40,000, he won a “Hoop Dreams” NBA Weekend that included two tickets to the Lakers-Spurs game, a seat on the Spurs’ plane, three nights in San Antonio at luxurious Hotel Emma, dinner for two at restaurant Cure, and tickets to the Spurs-Nuggets game in San Antonio.

Meanwhile Clarke battled Leonardo Dicaprio for Josh Smith’s “Demme” painting, but they both were able to take home a copy of the piece for $80,000 when it was announced that there were two paintings available.

The charitable fete, which benefited the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations, raised almost $4 million through the auction with $1.5 million of that coming from a bid on Urs Fischer’s artwork “The Bubble.” Thousands were also generated from Madonna’s Rebel Heart silver fringed costume, which Sofia Boutella did a dance number in on stage.

In addition to raising funds, the event, hosted by Sean Penn, also honored Leonardo DiCaprio for his environmental advocacy and work to fight climate change. The Revenant star hit the stage and encouraged everyone to do their part to help save the planet.

“These are obviously incredibly turbulent, scary times, but we’ve overcome these political challenges before,” DiCaprio said. “With all of your help and your generosity we’re going to do it again. As the old saying goes, never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”