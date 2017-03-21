Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Have a New Side Hustle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Oscar-winners, humanitarians, specimens of human flawlessness, and … olive oil dealers. Yep, this just in: Brangelina’s French estate, Chateau Miraval, is now in the business of olive oil. It’s not that surprising, considering the estate has been producing wine for some time now (Olivia Culpo is a fan).

Chateau Miraval’s gourmet olive oil has been available online and in select boutiques in France for a couple weeks now, but the quantity has been extremely limited. Sources tell People that the star-studded product will soon be available in the U.S., though likely a rare find.

Despite Jolie and Pitt’s divorce proceedings, the Chateau is expected to stay in the family. The Perrin Family, a partner in the pair’s olive oil trade, has denied rumors of an ownership shakeup, calling Chateau Miraval “an investment for their family and their children,” adding that Miraval Provence has “just released the latest vintage of rosé with our names: ‘bottled by Pitt, Jolie and Perrin’ on it.”

The olive oil in question comes in packages of three, listed at approximately $92 per pack, and the line is expected to continue through multiple harvests—keep your eyes peeled!