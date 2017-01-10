Here's Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's First Joint Statement Since Their Split

Here's Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's First Joint Statement Since Their Split
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Shop This Post
January 10, 2017 @ 10:30 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's split may have been messy, but they've come to an amicable decision for the sake of their children. On Monday night the exes formerly known as Brangelina released their first joint statement since news of their divorce broke.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification," the couple said in a statement obtained by CNN.

VIDEO: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Shared Properties

 

Pitt and Jolie first announced their split in September 2016, and have been working to resolve custody arrangements since. For the time being, they have come to an informal agreement where Jolie retains physical custody and Pitt has supervised visits with the kids.

RELATED: FBI Closes Brad Pitt Investigation

The new agreements indicate that the family is another step closer to resolution.

The Latest in Video

Brad Pitt Makes His First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split With Angelina Jolie
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Star Couples

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top