Here's Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's First Joint Statement Since Their Split

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's split may have been messy, but they've come to an amicable decision for the sake of their children. On Monday night the exes formerly known as Brangelina released their first joint statement since news of their divorce broke.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification," the couple said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Pitt and Jolie first announced their split in September 2016, and have been working to resolve custody arrangements since. For the time being, they have come to an informal agreement where Jolie retains physical custody and Pitt has supervised visits with the kids.

The new agreements indicate that the family is another step closer to resolution.