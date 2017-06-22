Teenage Boys Wore Skirts to Protest School's "No Shorts" Policy During a Heat Wave

A massive heat wave hit Britain this week, and residents are dressing accordingly. The weather has made it uncomfortable for many to wear pants, so at certain schools where shorts are banned in the dress code, classmates had to get creative.
Dozens of teenagers at Isca Academy in Exeter have started wearing skirts after their school refused to allow them to wear shorts during the heat wave. The trend started with a handful of boys, but now more than 50 are leaving their pants at home to beat the heat.
Headteacher Aimee Mitchell spoke out about dress code policy in response to the influx of boys wearing skirts.
“We recognize that the last few days have been exceptionally hot and we are doing our utmost to enable both students and staff to remain as comfortable as possible," she said to The Guardian. "Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families. However, with hotter weather becoming more normal, I would be happy to consider a change for the future."
Until then, it looks like a large majority of the school will wear skirts instead. It doesn't sound like the boys have a problem with that, though. Claire Lambeth, the mother of 15-year-old student Ryan, said that once the boys had the idea, it caught on fast.
“Ryan came up with the idea of wearing a skirt so that evening we borrowed one. He wore it the next day—as did five other boys. This morning there were about 50-60 of them in skirts," she said. "I didn’t expect it to take off like that. The school is being silly really—this is exceptional weather. I was very proud of Ryan. I think it was a great idea."
According to The Guardian, some of the boys had been told that their skirts were too short and their legs too hairy, which caused some of the boys to bring razors to shave the next day.
Very clever, boys, very clever.
