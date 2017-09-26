Boohoo Launched the Makeup Collection of Your Fast-Fashion Dreams 

Boohoo.com already does us a big favor by selling ruffle shirts and graphic tees galore for less than 20 bucks, and now the British fast-fashion brand is doing another good deed towards your beauty routine and your bank account. The online retailer has just launched the makeup collection of your dreams.

The line consists of trending products like contour and highlighting kits, vinyl liquid lipsticks, illuminating primers, and more, but the best part by far is the price point. Products in the line start at $5, with the most expensive item ringing up to other $25. So yes, go ahead and fill your shopping cart with all four of the “going out” dresses you can’t decide between.

Courtesy Boohoo Vinyl Lipgloss & Liner Kit $8 SHOP IT

Courtesy Boohoo 4 Piece Precision Brushes $32 SHOP IT

You can expect even more products to be added to the collection as the year goes on, too. Right now, we have our eyes on Boohoo.com’s version of a Lip Kit and a sand tone shadow palette that could create countless daytime and nighttime looks.

Now we can add Boohoo to the ever-growing list of fast-fashion brands jumping on the beauty bandwagon—we don't blame them, tbh. H&M, Forever 21, and ASOS all have impressive offerings at prices that can't be beat.