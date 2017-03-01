Giving Away 60,000 Pairs of Socks Looks Like This

In collaboration with 60 influential brands, one sock company succeeded in a mission to donate 60,000 pairs of socks to N.Y.C.'s homeless population on Tuesday.

Bombas Socks originated in 2013 after co-founders David Heath and Randy Goldberg discovered that socks are the most sought-after clothing item in homeless shelters. Since the company’s establishment, the start-up has donated more than 2 million pairs of socks to those in need.

During Tuesday's 60k Day initiative, Bombas—alongside companies such as Baublebar, Gap, Kenneth Cole, LinkedIn, Thinx, Shake Shack, and ClassPass—corralled volunteers to distribute 60,000 socks to men, women, and children in 60 shelters and service centers across the city.

Handing out socks wasn't the only duty of the day: Birchbox and Blind Barber provided haircuts and shaves to the male residents of Bowery Mission, while Mexican restaurant Tacombi offered dinner at St. Francis church. Boxed gave out socks and women’s bath products at the Lenox Hill Neighborhood House.

What a feat! Explore more photos from the charitable N.Y.C. event below.