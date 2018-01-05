The Bomb Cyclone Couldn't Keep These Celebrities from Enjoying the Snow

The weather outside is the definition of frightful, but that hasn't stopped celebrities from going outside to enjoy the snowy conditions despite the fact the winter storm that is currently blanketing the Northeast has been dubbed a "bomb cyclone."

Despite the freezing temps, stars like Yolanda Hadid, Sarah Hyland, and Uma Thurman enjoyed the snow piling up in their neck of the woods.

Before the blizzard hit with its full force, Hadid shared a photo of herself bundled up for a walk outside. "Ready for you Mr.Snowman............ #BringItOn #EastCoastBeauty," she captioned a selfie of herself throwing up a peace sign.

RELATED: Yolanda Hadid Enlists the Help of Daughters Gigi and Bella on Her New Modeling Show

Today, Thurman braved the weather for her performance in Parisian Woman, posting a pic of herself in full snow gear outside the Hudson Theatre offering discounted tickets for tonight's 7pm show.

Meanwhile, the Modern Family star and her boyfriend, former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams, snapped some romantic shots kissing in the snow in Central Park.

Scroll down to see more photos of stars enjoying the effects of the bomb cyclone.

Oh the snow outside... A post shared by Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) on Jan 4, 2018 at 9:18am PST

Wearing my onesie for snowpocalypse. #blessed A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Jan 4, 2018 at 9:39am PST

Snow ready, bring it on!!! A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jan 4, 2018 at 8:39am PST