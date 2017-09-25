Bobby Cannavale's Toddler and His 22-Year-Old Son Make the Most Adorable Duo

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne are expecting a second child together in the coming months, so the actor having family at top of mind comes as no surprise. It seems the Vinyl alum is feeling particularly sentimental these days—and we have the receipts.

The 47-year-old New Jersey native shares 17-month-old Rocco with his longtime girlfriend, actress Rose Byrne. Cannavale is also father to a 22-year-old named Jake, who’s following in his dad’s Hollywood footsteps—he guest starred in Nurse Jackie and is set to appear in the U.S. reboot of Misfits.

In all of the excitement surrounding the arrival of Bobby and Rose’s second baby, Cannavale’s getting in some serious face time with Jake and Rocco and sharing it on social media. Clearly, the actor thinks it’s important that his sons spend time together—and for the sake of these adorable photos, we really do agree.

Look at these cool kids:

How cute is ultra-serious Rocco with his big bro?

Oh, and there’s more (we aim to please):

Also, please let Rocco's nickname really be The Rock.

And here’s Ma and Pa looking as smitten as ever:

Santorini

We can’t wait for Byrne and Cannavale’s new baby to join in on the family fun!