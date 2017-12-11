Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne's Baby Boy Has the Most Unique (and Meaningful!) Name

One of our favorite low-key Hollywood couples, Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, recently welcomed a new addition to their growing brood.

Parents to 1-year-old Rocco, who was born February 2016, the actor couple already has quite a bit on their plate. (Cannavale is also a dad to a 22-year-old son, Jake, from a prior marriage.) And now, the serving is even larger—another boy has been brought into the mix!

On Sunday, Entertainment Tonight caught up with the actor at the premiere of Cannavale’s latest film, Ferdinand, and got the scoop on Rose and Bobby’s second child together.

"It's going great. We're a ... little bit of lack of sleep in the house, but we're doing well," he told reporters of life with baby.

When it came to naming his third child, Rose and Bobby agreed to pay tribute to their son’s Latin heritage with the short and simple Rafa.

"I hadn't given one of my children a Latin name yet, so I wanted to honor my mom's side of the family," Cannavale explained. "And, you know, Rafael Nadal had such a great year and we were constantly keeping up with him and watching all his matches so we were like, 'How about Rafa? That goes well with Rocco.' And that was it."

According to the Boardwalk Empire alum, all three Cannavale boys are getting along great.

"He's a terrific big brother," the 47-year-old said of Rocco. "He's wonderful with him and really gentle with him, and my oldest is great with both of them. We couldn't ask for anything more."

We can’t wait for baby Rafa to make an appearance on Bobby’s family-focused Instagram feed!