These New Instas of Blue Ivy and Beyoncé Are Too Cute For Words

Beyoncé is all about photo montages lately, and we just can't get enough. Much to our delight, the 35-year-old pop star posted a new 'gram video for her fans to obsess over, and this one stars Blue Ivy and the Easter bunny!

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay Z's Cutest Date Night Moments

This latest montage includes a host of new pictures from the Carters' Easter celebrations—and better late than never! The clip is set to "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers—only appropriate given all the fun the family is having in the pics. The first few images show Beyoncé and Blue Ivy posing in their matching white outfits and braided hair. In addition to her sweet dress, Blue Ivy is wearing a floral sweater, pink flats, and bunny ears! The 5-year-old plants a kiss on her mom's growing baby bump for one of the mother-daughter pics—seriously too cute.

Later in the montage, there are clips of Blue Ivy meeting the Easter bunny and of Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, saying "Happy Easter." The short videos include cute Snapchat effects, proving once again that Queen Bey has a secret Snap account that we've yet to be blessed with. Maybe one day.

RELATED: Beyoncé's Social Media Posts Are Worth an Insane Amount of Money

The Carters definitely had a "lovely day" together on Easter!