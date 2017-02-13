Blue Ivy Won Grammy Night—See All Her Cutest Moments

From newcomers to legends, music's biggest and brightest stars were out in full effect for the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Though she wasn't nominated for any awards, one diva shined brighter than the rest, and that is Blue Ivy Carter.

The 5-year-old daughter of Jay Z and (Queen) Beyonce started out the night by owning the red carpet in an incredible pink Gucci pantsuit that paid homage to the late, great Prince. Little Blue spent most of the night on her dad's lap, getting up from time to time to dance with a friend and even swooped in to rescue James Corden's shaky Carpool Karaoke skit like only true royalty could. And her reaction to watching her mom completely slay her performance? We can't even.

Scroll down to see all of Blue's cutest moments. We dare you not to smile.

This father-daughter photo op:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

When she met some of her famous fans:

Christopher Polk/Getty

When she was charmed by Nick Jonas:

https://twitter.com/Danez_Smif/status/830970842628636675 "I'd prefer not to touch but if you could hurry back with that juice i ordered that would be great. Thanks, Nate!" Blue Ivy pic.twitter.com/W7q318yZzV — Danez Smith (@Danez_Smif) February 13, 2017

Her stunning cameo in Beyoncé's performance:

When she died like we did after watching her mom perform: