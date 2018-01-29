Blue Ivy Hushed Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Grammys and It Was Adorable

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 6-year-old offspring, fashion icon, and queen of sass, Blue Ivy, attended the Grammys alongside her ridiculously famous parents on Sunday.

Blue wore a white suit and silver Mary Janes to the ceremony and sat in the shade of mama Bey’s wide-brim hat.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Obviously, Blue’s presence alone is noteworthy, but the eldest Carter child truly made her mark on the 2018 ceremony with the gravity of her interactions with her Grammy winner 'rents.

At one point during the show, Jay and Bey engaged in some light applause. For some unknown reason (perhaps she wanted to hear the rest of the speech?), this was not cool with Blue, and she subtly motioned to her parents to tone it down:

We’d pay any price to know the full context of this now-viral moment.

Literally, Blue Ivy is one of three people in this world who can get away with giving Bey and Jay attitude—the other two are her 7-month-old sibs, Rumi and Sir. As evidenced by this evening, however, Blue is the reigning queen of calm—the twins have a lot to learn.