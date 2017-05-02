Blue Ivy Carter's Wearable Art Gala Dress Costs More Than $9,000

Despite her mood-inducing name, we doubt this 5-year-old has much experience feeling Blue. If anything, she’s feeling fuchsia.

Miss Blue Ivy Carter stepped out at Grandma Tina’s Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in the kind of dress that we (grown-ups) have only ever dreamt of wearing. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s firstborn struck a pose with Aunt Solange in an incredible satin dress with a bedazzled neckline and a tulip skirt embellished with flowers, thousands of Swarovski crystals, and butterflies.

The Mischka Aoki confection is aptly named “Her Royal Highness,” and its elaborate description specifies that its crystal-laden floral embellishments took "hundreds of hours of painstaking handwork to create," which, of course, accounts for the fact that it retails between $8,405.35 to $10,637.50 (the butterfly additions push it into the $9,000 range). Believe it or not, this isn’t even Blue’s most expensive look.

Although we can’t imagine spending that sort of dough on, well … anything, we must admit Blue looks pretty cute in head-to-toe pink—plus, her skirt matches mom’s headdress!

Clearly, slaying the red carpet has no age limit.