Blue Ivy Adorably Slips on Mom Beyoncé's Christian Louboutins

Lara Walsh
September 19, 2017

Blue Ivy Carter is mama's girl when it comes to her choice in footwear.

On Monday, the 5-year-old made a cameo during Beyoncé's late-night Instagram photo shoot. The "Lemonade" songstress showed off her post-baby curves in pink latex leggings, a Balenciaga top, rose-tinted sunglasses, and the pièce de résistance: a pair of shimmering pink Christian Louboutins that look like they were made for a real-life Barbie doll. 

While Bey worked every #flawless angle, the toddler couldn't resist playing dress up, taking a spin in the bedazzled pumps. The singer's eldest child proved that the heels aren't exactly made to walk in, but they did serve as a pretty fabulous accompaniment to her pink-flowered pajamas. 

An image captures Blue leaning against a white couch, popping her foot in the air, while another close-up shot showcases the comically large slippers.

Looks like Blue is on her way to following in her mom's glitter-clad footsteps!

