New Cindy Crawford-Approved Brand Bleusalt Debuts in Malibu 

“This is a typical Malibu day,” mused Lyndie Benson while sitting at the end of the Malibu Pier on a sunny yet brisk Saturday afternoon. The occasion was the launch event for Benson's L.A.-made line Bleusalt, and despite her Malibu-casual demeanor, the photographer turned-designer admitted to being a tad anxious. “This is the very first time anyone’s going to see the clothes, so I’m a bit nervous,” she said.

Alex J. Berliner

She needn't have worried. Though this was her first time revealing her clothes to the general public, the Malibu native’s already got an A-list following who have gotten to preview her cozy, eco-friendly collection, made with fibers from the wood of self-regenerating beech trees. To wit: Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Meyer, Lisa Rinna, Sara and Erin Foster were just a few of the big names in attendance at this weekend’s launch.

“When I was a little girl, I would play in her closet and she would let me borrow her clothes when I was a teenager,” Sara recalled of Benson. “She has effortlessly amazing style.”

Moments earlier, Cindy Crawford expressed similar feelings. “She’s one of my oldest Malibu friends and I’ve lived out here for over 12 years now. Lyndie, from the very beginning has always had incredible taste. Not just in the way she dresses, but in everything—the way she throws a kid’s birthday party or the way she decorates her house for entertaining. She’s a creative person and has impeccable style.”

Alex J. Berliner

Crawford, who arrived in her cream "go-to" hoodie from the line, also reveled in the perks of having Benson’s creativity around for 12 years. “I like palazzo sweatpants and I wore them this summer and she was like, 'I can make them even better.’ And you know, she was right. She put the pockets in the front so they don’t widen you. She improved on a pair that I wore and I like that.”

About last night. Loved being part team @BensonLyndie at the launch of @Bleusalt_— the chicest, softest real life pieces ever! So proud of you my friend! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Rinna, who met Benson in an acting class, has been friends with the designer for 30. And of course, at 30 years, friendship-goals become next level—pushing your friend to start a business kind of level. “That’s what you do,” Rinna said with a smile. “You encourage your friends when they’re talented. I really thought she had a product that she could sell. I think I’m right. I think she’s genius.”

Alex J. Berliner

Alex J. Berliner

To round out the night, guests like Minnie Driver were taken on a short boat ride to a yacht anchored in the Pacific. Once aboard, they sipped rosé and dined on fresh fare made with recipes from One Gun Ranch—seemingly, the perfect course to take after luxury shopping on the beach.