Gwen Stefani Inspired Blake Shelton’s Sultry New Song, “Turnin’ Me On”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are hands down one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. We know it, they probably know it, and even their fellow Voice judge Adam Levine knows it, because let's be honest, it's hard to dispute.

So when it was announced that Shelton was releasing brand-new music in the form of his 11th studio album Texoma Shore, we expected a shoutout or two to his girlfriend. What we did not expect was a whole sultry song dedicated to her, complete with deep vocals and raunchy undertones. And now that Shelton's album was officially released Friday, we can hear it in its full glory.

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty

“Knows how to set me on fire / she’s always holdin’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers / there ain’t no turnin’ back," he sings in the song "Turnin’ Me On,” which is about Stefani. "She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / lighting up the room in the world just like she’s turnin’ me on.”

“She’s turnin’ me on, turnin’ me on / pushing my buttons like it ain’t no thang / If I’m what she wants, she gets what she wants / the neon’s buzzin’ when she pulls that string."

RELATED: Adam Levine Reveals When He Thinks Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Could Get Married

Shelton couldn't contain all his thoughts about Stefani in a single song though; In the song "Beside You Babe," which could very well be about her, he sings about wanting to be next to his love "until the end of time," while giving her the "rest of his life." Pretty sweet if you ask us.

You can listen to Shelton's album (and his sweet Stefani songs) on Spotify below.