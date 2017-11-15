Blake Shelton Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017

Blake Shelton just nabbed another major honor, and it’s not a country music award. The singer and The Voice coach was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017.

So, what did he think when he first heard the news? “That y’all must be running out of people,” he told People. “Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

Surely his girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani, agrees with the title. “I think he’s hot. Do you?” Stefani said, confirming that she was attracted to Shelton before their relationship even went public back in 2015. She definitely does! In fact, she was the one who convinced him to embrace the crown. “She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment," Shelton said.

However, the best part about the new title? Being able to rub it in his buddy Adam Levine's face. "I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton added. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

Levine took home the title back in 2013. “I was just amazed and stunned and it almost seemed like they were kidding, but they weren’t, so that’s cool,” Levine said of taking home the honor back in 2013.

Congrats, Blake! Now you and Levine are both two of the world's sexiest men alive.