Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Embarrassing Yearbook Pics Are Actually Cute

Ever wonder what Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani looked like when they were young, wide-eyed students?

Thanks to Ellen DeGeneres, we finally have an answer. Stefani stopped by the comedian and host’s TV show this week to chat about her relationship with Shelton and, specifically, how she was the one responsible for his People Sexiest Man Alive cover.

“I feel totally responsible because he’s so not that person. He doesn’t even like to do a photo shoot, you can never convince him to do it,” she said. “He just called me, he’s like, ‘They want me to do this,’ I’m like, ‘You should totally do it! Why not? Your record just came out. You're so sexy.’ He did it, and it was just chaos, craziness.”

She moved on to explain what she finds sexy about Shelton, saying it’s “that big old heart and that sense of humor, you know. He doesn’t even take himself seriously and he’s such an incredible person.”

Sexy things aside, DeGeneres managed to embarrass Stefani a little bit by pulling up their old yearbook photos and asking if she thinks they would have gotten together.

TheEllenShow/YouTube

In the hilarious shots, Shelton looks quite different with a mullet-like 'do while Stefani sports a short bob. “No,” Stefani jokingly reacted. “I feel like it actually does work out.”

Watch her full reaction above.