Blake Shelton Hits Up the 2017 PCAs with the “Hottest Date”

If there were a People’s Choice Award for Cutest Couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would have surely been in the running Wednesday night at the 43rd annual run of the show.

The lovebirds couldn’t look happier together at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. Shelton, who won both Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album categories, included a special shout-out to his main squeeze during his acceptance speech.

"I've got a lot of people to thank. All the people that voted for me. Thank you so much," he said. "And thanks [to] the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani, who is sitting out there." Pan to the adoring girlfriend, smiling from ear-to-ear. Aww.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Voice judges might have missed the red carpet, but they made quite an appearance backstage, lost in each other’s gaze.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

We can’t wait to see this couple when they return as judges on Season 12 of The Voice next month on NBC.