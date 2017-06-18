15 Times Birthday Boy Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Were the Cutest Couple on Instagram

Happy birthday, Blake Shelton! The Voice coach and country crooner turns 41 years old today, and we’re using his special day as an excuse to take a look back at his cutest couple moments with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. Ever since this adorable duo began their whirlwind romance, we haven’t been able to look away.
While they couldn’t look more different on the outside—he’s a country boy from Oklahoma, she’s a pop star from California—they have a lot of the same values. From enjoying nature to spending time with family and making sweet (and emotional) music, their shared hobbies are what make this unexpected relationship so adorbs.
And it’s not all about opposites attracting: Shelton has said that Stefani helped him through a tough divorce from ex-wife Miranda Lambert. “I tell people all the time, ‘Gwen saved my life last year,’” Shelton said during an appearance on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. “She did, and I think she would probably tell you something similar about me.”
From their playful antics on The Voice to awards show duets, they’re quickly becoming one of music’s hottest couples. In honor of Shelton’s 41st birthday, join us in taking a look through their cutest photos on Instagram.