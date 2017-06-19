Blake Shelton Spends His Birthday with Gwen Stefani and an Armadillo Cake

When Blake Shelton rang in his 41st birthday over the weekend, it should come as no surprise that his big day involved two of his favorite things: Gwen Stefani and all things country.

The mom-of-three Stefani took to Instagram to bring fans up to speed on Sunday's festivities, which included plenty of birthday PDA, silly antics with the "Make Me Like You" songstress's family, and a giant armadillo cake.

"Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton," she began the series, sharing a candid clip of the baseball cap–sporting Voice coach attempting to balance a present on his head during the outdoor party.

The real present was revealed in another post, which shows the No Doubt frontwoman planting a sweet smooch on her beau. "I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy," she captioned the sweet selfie.

When it came time to blow out the candles, the "A Guy with a Girl" hitmaker was in for quite a surprise: he was presented with a giant cake in the shape of an armadillo.

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake

And because the birthday boy's special afternoon fell on the same day as Father's Day, he was happy to share the spotlight with Gwen's dad, Dennis, whom he can be seen hugging and kissing in another photo the smitten pop star shared to her account.

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx

Kudos to Stefani for throwing a birthday bash for the books!