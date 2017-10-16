Blake Lively Might Be the Only Human Able to Pull Off Head-to-Toe Yellow

If you thought Big Bird was the only public figure who could pull off the head-to-toe yellow look, Blake Lively is here to prove you wrong.
The actress kicked off her day in N.Y.C. with a taping of Good Morning America, and in typical Blake Lively fashion, she wore a look that was both stunning and endlessly captivating.
We probably shouldn’t expect any less from the *one* person who actually looks good in a prison uniform, but Lively’s style is still a constant source of awe.
In her upcoming thriller All I See Is You, the 30-year-old Gossip Girl alum plays a blind woman who undergoes a procedure and regains her eyesight.
Lively took to GMA to promote the film on Monday morning in a set of bold yellow Brandon Maxwell separates, the likes of which we’re seriously contemplating adding to our wardrobe.
The actress paired a set of bright wide-leg trousers with a matching high-neck long-sleeve top with bell sleeves, a thin yellow belt cinched at her waist. She pinned back the front of her blonde locks for the occasion and accessorized with a pair of glimmering Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, the bottom of which nearly met her shoulders. Beneath the hem of Lively's floor-sweeping pants, she wore a pair of gold and teal Charlotte Olympia pumps.
VIDEO: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Cutest Couple Moments
All we see is YOU, Blake!