Blake Lively Wears a Sweater with No Pants—and the Look's Even More Unexpected from the Back

When Blake Lively stepped out in N.Y.C. on Thursday, she seemed to be missing one key item of clothing: her pants. The mom of two, who recently revealed a 61-pound post-pregnancy weight loss, wore a gray sweater just long enough to wear as a dress.

The Mega Agency

Lively paired the top with a plush blue two-toned coat, matching Kendra Scott earrings ($130; nordstrom.com), and a pair of lace-up black combat boots that Christian Grey would likely love. The boots featured studs around the toe, laces almost up to the knee, and strategic cutouts that showed off a hint of ankle. The buckles on the back are just the icing on the cake.

The Mega Agency

This is Lively’s second headline-making look this week: The actress attended Michael Kors’s NYFW show on Wednesday looking like a walking, talking Valentine in a red latex jacket and stilettos with hearts on the toes. Clearly, she takes Valentine’s Day very seriously, as does her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Getty Images for Michael Kors

RELATED: Blake Lively Lost 61 Pounds of Weight She Gained During Pregnancy

The actor shared a photo of his V-Day gift for his wife, and as always, his caption is hilarious. Reynolds held up a heart-shaped cake covered in strawberries, writing, “I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, 'cause I’m not a scientist.”

Maybe he should let Lively do the baking.