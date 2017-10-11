Blake Lively Looks Like an Old-Hollywood Bombshell in a High-Slit White Skirt Suit

Blake Lively’s style is so versatile—she can look casual in Old Navy jeans one day and polished in a ball gown the next. And on Tuesday night Lively changed up her style once again by transforming into an Old Hollywood bombshell in a fitted white skirt suit with a thigh-high slit.

The mom of two stepped out for the Open Road Films special screening of her new film, All I See Is You, in L.A. in a plunging white blazer with flower embellishments at the hips that gave the top a peplum flare. She paired the top with a matching high-slit skirt and sparkly pointed-toe pumps—and looked every bit like the red carpet siren she is.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

If that wasn’t enough to give off vintage movie star vibes, Lively swiped on a classic red lip and debuted a shoulder-grazing bob. While it’s unclear whether she pinned her long strands up to give the illusion of a cut or actually made the chop, one thing’s for sure: The length looks great on her.

If Lively did make a drastic cut, it’s definitely recent, as she was spotted earlier on Tuesday at the All I See Is You press conference in Beverly Hills with her luscious long locks on full display. The star wore a bustier-style asymmetrical dress and ankle-strap pumps for the occasion.

Long hair or short, Lively knows how to work it.